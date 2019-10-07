Local Businesses Share the Apple Wealth in Bayfield

Businesses like them apples.

BAYFIELD, Wis.- Apple Fest not only attracts visitors to Bayfield, but brings customers to local businesses.

Art seller Rachel Eisenmann, owner of R/E Art, is running her business at Apple Fest out of the front of a workout business in Bayfield.

She says bringing her Twin Ports business to the festival was one of the best decisions she has made.

“It’s been great exposure being able to talk to people that are either visiting this community or actually from this community,” Eisenmann said.

“I’ve gone almost every year since I was a little kid my parents and I would go every year along with my little brother, now being here as a vendor yeah this is my first time.”