Marshall School Celebrates Completion of $4.3 Million Next Horizon Campaign

New art and music classrooms unveiled Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The Marshall School is celebrating the completion of its Next Horizon Campaign. The multi-million dollar project remodeled much of the private school that serves grades 4-12.

New art and music classrooms have been unveiled at the Marshall School. School officials call them “bright spaces dedicated to creativity.”

The school’s $4.3 million Next Horizon Campaign is now complete. The dorm, STEM wing, fitness center, and arts wings are now open for student use.

The new arts classrooms were designed with input from teachers. They wanted to use open designs that emphasized the process of making art instead of the finished products.

“You’re learning problem solving, you’re learning to be self-directed, and those are skills that are needed in the workforce,” said Kevin Breen, the Head of School. “Those are skills that are going to be necessary. We don’t know what jobs will exist but we do know our kids will know how to find their own solutions and design their own projects.”

Marshall School officials tell us nearly ninety percent of their student body participates in arts on a daily basis. They want to show the Twin Ports their commitment to being the number one arts school in the region.

More than eight-hundred donors from around the world gave money to make the Next Horizon Campaign a reality.