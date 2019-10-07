Northland Gearing Up For Potential Snow

The Minnesota Department of Transportation covers 90 routes over its eight counties in the Northland with nearly 200 drivers and 100 plows.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hardware stores and plow crews are getting ready for the possibility of measurable snow this coming weekend.

Crews are right now preparing for what they can considering this time of year often brings up and down temperatures.

“It’s usually the snow this time of the year is usually wet and heavy and so that’s it’s harder for our operators to plow that,” said Beth Petrowske, the public affairs coordinator for MnDOT District 1.

Meanwhile hardware stores are stocking up for what the season will bring.

“This time of year we’re always ready for snow you never know

when you’re going to get it we get our snow shovels in our poultry grid our rock

salt some things you need to combat the winter,” said Steve Marshall a partner at Marshall Hardware.

For Marshall Hardware, though, this is not their first rodeo.

“We’ve been at this for 80 years so we are used to this you never know it could be 80 degrees or 20 degrees and snowing. So you always got to be ready for whatever mother nature throws at us,” said Marshall.

Last year the state of Minnesota spent $133 million on clearing roads alone.

Whatever this winter brings MnDOT says people need to be vigilant and dial 511 for the latest road conditions.