Prep Soccer: Spartans Win Home Finale; Hawks Sweep Hunters in Doubleheader

The Superior boys, Hermantown boys and Hermantown girls pick up wins on Monday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Jakob Kidd and Ethan Defoe each scored four goals as the Superior boys soccer team blanked Mesabi East 9-0 Monday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In other action, the Hermantown boys got two goals from Hunter Tanski as they rolled past Duluth Denfeld 6-1 to capture the 2019 Lake Superior Conference championship. And the Hawks girls team got goals from Megan Madill and Brita Birkeland as they top the Hunters 2-0.