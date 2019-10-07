Spartans Football Team Clinch First Playoff Berth in Three Years

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This past Friday night, the NBC Spartan Sports Complex was the place to be for one of the biggest wins in recent memory for the Superior football team. And according to them, don’t call it an upset.

The Spartans knocked off conference giant Menomonie for just third time ever in school history. Superior is now tied for first place atop the Big Rivers Conference and have clinched their first playoff berth in three years.

“We knew what we had to get done and we knew what our jobs were. And we did that exactly. We knew Menomonie is a tough team but it’s not an upset,” quarterback Jarrett Gronski said.

“From our perspective, certainly Menomonie is a perennial powerhouse. But we’d like to think we’re that caliber of a football team and program and our kids really persevered through some tough situations all week long and in the game itself,” said head coach Bob DeMeyer.

Superior can clinch the Big Rivers Conference title with wins over River Falls and Rice Lake in the final two weeks of the season. It would be their first conference championship since 2014.