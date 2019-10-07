St. Luke’s to Host Women’s Health Night

Women's Health Night is Happening Wednesday, October 9 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s is looking to start a community conversation regarding women’s health, and being proactive.

The event comes as the nation recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October.

Women’s Health Night is open to women of all ages.

It’s happening Wednesday, October 9 in the St. Luke’s Auditorium, 2 Center located at 915 East First Street in Duluth.

The evening event is an educational event in honor of Women’s Health Week.

Doctors will have presentations on things like breast health, cardiovascular health, domestic violence and more.

As part of the day’s events, the hospital is also hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the launch of St. Luke’s Comprehensive Breast Program at 1:30 p.m. with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new program expedites access to care for women with breast health concerns.

This program includes a comprehensive team that works collaboratively to provide patients with state-of-the art care.

The program also helps patients with breast concerns make an appointment quickly to shorten the timeframe for receiving results, and helps them navigate through St. Luke’s system.

Additionally, Enger Tower will be turned pink that night to mark the occasion.

Women of all ages living in the Northland are encouraged to attend Women’s Health Night from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.