Touchstone Awards Celebrate Local Nonprofits

Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation has been giving awards for 25 years

DULUTH, Minn. – Local nonprofit organizations were honored at the Touchstone Awards.

The annual ceremony filled the Harbor Side Ballroom at the DECC with hundreds of volunteers and donors.

This year, awards were given to the Head of the Lakes United Way for civic engagement, the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop for inclusiveness, and Northlander Sandy Sandbulte for all her generosity.

“Nonprofit organizations are doing really incredible work across the region and that work often goes unnoticed so it’s critically important that we through our Touchstone Award identify the really excellent work that they’re doing,” said Holly Sampson, President and CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

The foundation has been giving Touchstone Awards for the last twenty-five years.