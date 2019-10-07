Winterizing Your Home Early Can Save Your From Future Problems

Fall is in full swing which means winter is not too far behind.

Experts say this may be the best time to start thinking about preparing your home before those harsh temperatures and inches of snow arrive.

Winterizing your home can be daunting.

But marking everything off the check list can save you money and stress.

Checking windows and doors can be a good place to start the process.

Look for cracks or gaps where warm air can likely escape.

If there are any be sure to fill them.

It is also recommended to replace caulk and weather stripping around windows and doors if you feel air coming through.

Other good tips are to make sure windows are locked and wrapped with plastic.

The best option is typically to replace them with high–energy windows and doors, but using these cost effective tips can get you through the winter.

“It’s going to help. Anytime you can eliminate air flow through the window either the heat going out or the cold coming in, it’s going to add value,” Jerry Chiaverini, Window Specialist at Heritage Windows and Doors.

Studies show repairing air leaks can save you up to five hundred dollars a year in energy costs.

When it comes to heating your home, it is recommended to replace or clean your furnace filters.

Also, do a test to make sure the furnace is working properly.

Part of the biggest issue is it doesn’t turn on. Some people are calling because they don’t have any heat,” said Owner of Belknap Plumbing and Heating. “The first time they turn on for the season is when they find out there is a problem,”

Homeowners who have chimneys and woodstoves should clean them early.

Also it may be beneficial to have a contractor check for damaged roof shingles and loose gutters.

Experts say fall is an ideal time to start making any repairs to your home.

But it is common for many people wait until winter arrives.

That is when contractors can be the busiest.