700 High School Students Attend Wisconsin Education Fair at UWS

Students meet with colleges, universities, and military branches

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Seven-hundred high school students came to the Wisconsin Education Fair at UWS.

Sixty-three colleges, universities, and military branches met with prospective students at the fair.

It gives high-schoolers a two-hour window to see how many options they have after graduation.

“You get the chance to talk to representatives about the application process, about scholarship opportunities, about the cost of those institutions about job placement, so it’s great just to have all that in one area and it exposes students to opportunities they maybe didn’t think of as well,” said UWS Director of Admissions, Jeremy Nere.

The education fair makes stops across Wisconsin. UWS hosts it every other year.