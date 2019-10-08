Duluth Mall Walker Celebrates 100th Birthday

Julien Berntson walks the Miller Hill Mall every day

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man celebrates his 100th birthday with friends at the Miller Hill Mall

Julien Berntson walks around the mall every day. He tells us he used to do a few laps, but now he’s cut back to one.

The army veteran says he likes going to the mall to see all his friends there.

“My wife and I walked this after it was first built. I walk about half a mile a day now,” said Berntson. “I’ll eat my oatmeal and keep walking.”

Berntson says he will keep walking the mall daily. He has no plans to stop anytime soon.