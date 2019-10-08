Former Rep. Sean Duffy and Wife Welcome Ninth Baby

Wis. – Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy announced the birth of his ninth child in a Facebook post last week.

Duffy says in the video post that baby #9 arrived on September 30 at 11:59 p.m. and both baby and mom are doing well.

Duffy resigned last month stating that he needed to spend more time with his family after learning that their baby was diagnosed with a heart condition.

“So now as we look out about 3 or 4 months we are going to have to do open heart surgery to fix those holes and also fix valves of the heart,” Duffy says in the video.

The baby girl has not yet been named, but he thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers through this process.