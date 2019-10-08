Golfer’s Take Advantage of Warm Weather

Nemadji Golf Course in Superior was filled with golfers getting one last round in

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The other big story Tuesday was the weather. With snow in the forecast for this weekend, golfers took advantage of the warm and sunny day Tuesday.

People of all ages filled Nemadji Golf Course in Superior, thankful for possibly one last time to hit the green.

“Oh it’s really nice like I said, when you get this kind of weather you have to take advantage of it because like you said you don’t know Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday what it’s like so they get out here and enjoy themselves and the fall weather and it’s great”, said Milton Bounting, Outdoor Maintenance at Nemadji Golf Course.

The crew at Nemadji expects another busy day Wednesday with another day like today, before the big change.