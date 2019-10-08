Greyhounds Boys Soccer Advance to Section Semi-finals

Duluth East got the home win over Blaine on Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bailey Frantz would score twice in the second half as the Duluth East boys soccer team knocked off Blaine 3-0 Tuesday night at Ordean Stadium in the Section 7A quarterfinals.

David Wallerstein also score for the Greyhounds, who move on to Thursday’s semi-final game against the winner of Centennial and Coon Rapids.

And in girls soccer action, the Greyhounds season comes to an end as they fall to Blaine 1-0.