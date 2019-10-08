Missing Indiana Man’s Pickup Truck Found Near Two Harbors

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a missing Indiana man’s truck was found just north of Two Harbors.

James Runkle, 56, went missing from North Judson, Indiana, Sept. 20.

He told his wife he planned to go fishing locally before going to a doctor’s appointment and then coming home.

Lake County Sheriff Carey Johnson told FOX 21 Tuesday that Runkle’s pickup struck was found on Sept. 29 locked and parked at the Twin Points boat launch along Lake Superior, which is between Gooseberry Falls and Split Rock Lighthouse.

The orange and red kayak he left home with was not found on the vehicle.

The U.S. Coast Guard has searched the shoreline and lake by boat and by air, but never spotted a kayak.

Runkle is around 6 feet tall, 210 pounds with a bald head.

If you know anything or see anything, you’re asked to call police or the Starke County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 772-3771.