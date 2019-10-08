Phase One of St. Luke’s Expansion Almost Complete

Phase Two and Three expected to be done in 5-7 years.

DULUTH, Minn.- As Essentia Hospital starts their $800 million Vision Northland expansion project, St. Luke’s is moving into the next phase of their campus redevelopment.

Phase One involved the construction of Building A in 2012 and expanding surgery into that building. Now that’s wrapping up, consolidating more services into that one main building.

The completion of Phase One in August of 2020 will mark the completion of the first third of the hospital’s future medical campus.

The driving force behind the new Building A is to cut back the time required to get patients through the emergency doors and into treatment.

“It provides a better atmosphere and environment for patients so much more privacy, and enhances that experience also,” said Mike Boeselager, Vice President of Support Services for St. Luke’s.

The $37.5 million project will consolidate three different services into Building A.

“We expanded surgery into this building and now we’re completing that with the relocation of our emergency department and Cardiac Diagnostics & Cath Lab services into this building,” Boeselager said.

The Cardiac Diagnostics and Cath Lab will feature state-of-the-art technology, which Boeselager said is the most advanced tech West of the Twin Cities.

The new Emergency Department will add 16 more treatment rooms, two more trauma rooms, three more Behavioral Health treatment rooms, and two triage rooms.

“We recognize the need to expand our emergency services currently we only have 14 bays in our emergency department and almost tripling our capacity so it’s a better care environment.”

A new two-floor parking ramp and Ambulance Garage twice as big as the current will also be added, with access from East Second Street.

The Helistop will also be moved from the ramp across the street, with direct access to the new Emergency and Cardiac and Cath Lab Departments.

All to help decrease the time patients take from transport, to treatment.

“Time from what we call door to delivery is important,” Boeselager said.

Phase Two of the project will expand Building A to complete the foundation for a new Hospital.

Phase Three will see the construction of a 6-level inpatient tower which will house 216 of the hospital’s 267 beds.

Both of those Phases, Boeselager said, are expected to be complete in the next 5-7 years.