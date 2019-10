Prep Volleyball: Rails Win LSC Title; Eskomos, Greyhounds Earn Sweeps at Home

Proctor picked up a road win, while Esko and Duluth East were winners on their home courts.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Proctor volleyball team defeated Cloquet 3-0 Tuesday night to capture their first Lake Superior Conference title since 1995.

Other scores include Esko getting the home sweep on Senior Night over McGregor 3-0 and Duluth East knocking off rivals Duluth Denfeld 3-0.