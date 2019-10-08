Saints Volleyball Capture Third Straight Win With Sweep Over Rams

The St. Scholastica volleyball team made quick work of North Central on Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brooke Schermann and Haley Rohwer each finished with nine kills as the St. Scholastica volleyball team swept North Central 3-0 Tuesday night at the Reif Gym.

Jessica Remer chipped in with 24 assists to help the Saints pick up their third straight win and improve 11-4 on the season.

CSS will be back on the road this Friday as they battle Hamline.