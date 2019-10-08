St. Louis County Hosts Open House to Find Foster Families

More than 500 kids are in need of a foster home.

St. Louis County Public health division held an open house at the Government Center in Duluth for “Finding Foster Families Day.”

The open house was an opportunity for to help anyone interested learn more about the process required to become a foster parent.

The event is also meant to bring awareness to the need for foster families.

St. Louis County social workers says there has been an increase in need for fosters.

“Approximately about fifty percent or over fifty percent of the families we work with are struggling with some kind of substance abuse. we have seen a rise in foster care placement in the last five years, due to the opioid epidemic,” said Social Worker Hannah Checketts.

Anyone interested in learning more about child foster care can click here.