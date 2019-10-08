Third Candidate Enters 8th Congressional District Race

HIBBING, Minn. – Another Democratic candidate has entered the race for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Iron Range native Marjorie (Marje) Holmstrom-Sabo announced on Tuesday that she is running to challenge GOP Rep. Pete Stauber.

According to a recent press release her background includes careers in software engineering and education.

Diabetes activist Quinn Nystrom, 33, entered the congresstional race on Thursday and another Democratic candidate, Soren Sorenson, of Bemidji, filed last month.