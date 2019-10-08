Tips Out on the Water for Fly Fishing

Excited anglers for the fall season all gathered Tuesday night

DULUTH, Minn.- Meanwhile, even though snow is in the forecast, anglers are all about the fall fishing season.

Tuesday night at UMD, people learned about local fisheries, where they can go to fish or fly fish, and learn what type of fish they can catch.

A member of the Gitche Gumme Trout Unlimited tells us it’s also about anglers keeping an eye on the conditions of rivers and lakes, as part of the group’s conservation efforts.

“If we can get people excited about going out and catching these beautiful fish and exploring amazing places, checking out the fall colors, those people can be good advocates for our resources”, said Carl Haensel, Gitche Gumme Trout Unlimited Member.

The UMDFLY Club will meet again in November on the second Thursday with special guest angler, Luke Kavajecz which is open to the public.