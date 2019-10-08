Top the Tater is A Big Hit for UMD Homecoming Week

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s homecoming week for the University of Minnesota Duluth

Students celebrated by indulging in the tradition of bringing out the Top the Tater food truck.

Free chips and the different flavored dips were given away and hundreds of students lined up to get a taste of the Minnesota–made sour cream dip.

Students also received tons of “Top the Tater” swag brought by representatives from Kemps, which owns the famous sour cream.

Top the Tater Tuesday is an annual tradition during homecoming week.

Every year it is always a big hit with the students.

“It’s just chips and dip. Bottom line is its something you can buy at the grocery store to dip your chips in. It’s so cool to see students freak out about this,” said Cassidy Bonsante.

Over 100 32-ounce tubs of Top the Tater was given away this year.