Tri-State Jazz Festival Brings Dozens of High School Musicians to UWS

Students from across the Northland put together jazz concert in one day

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Some of the best high school musicians in the Northland are at UW-Superior for the annual Tri-State Jazz Festival.

Dozens of high school musicians traveled hundreds of miles to UWS and put together a jazz concert all in one day.

The students rehearsed music for hours, having some fun along the way.

It’s an opportunity for them to play their instruments all day, become better musicians, and learn to work with other students and teachers from across the region.

Jim Aerts is the band director in Lake Holcombe, Wisconsin. He brought a student trombone player to the festival and hopes that student will take back what he’s learned to help make their whole band program better.

“A lot of people like to say it helps improve test scores, which is true, but music in itself is important to learn because it’s how we express ourselves in our society, it’s our culture, whether it’s American culture, European culture, African culture, it’s who we are as a people,” said Aerts.

He tells us watching the festival is good experience for him as a band teacher to learn some new lessons and techniques to bring back to school.

The jazz festival’s final performance features the high school musicians playing with the UWS jazz band.