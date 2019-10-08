Twin Cities Film Fest Features Multiple Minnesota Connections

Twin Cities Film Festival is Happening October 16 - 26

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Northland movie lovers, now is your chance to get a glimpse of this year’s greatest films — some even have a connection to Minnesota.

Twin Cities Film Fest organizers Jatin Setia and Bill Cooper stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about this year’s Minnesota connections to the festival.

Films with Minnesota Roots:

International Falls

It was shot in, you guessed it, International Falls and features some familiar faces from Hollywood like Rachael Harris and Rob Huebel.

The dark comedy is about Dee and her secret desire to become a comedian. Dee then meets Tim, a burned out comedian who feels trapped by the very life Dee craves.

3 Day Weekend

This production was shot in Park Rapids, Minnesota. It’s a puzzle thrill-ride of a film following a camper who finds either a kidnapping gone wrong, a jailhouse rendezvous, a double-cross or a revenge plot, depending on which character is misinterpreting the story.

Viewers may even recognize some of the cast and crew as they were from Minnesota.

Greywood’s Plot

This is a horror film shot in Detroit Lakes. It’s about two friends who go into the woods hunting for El Chupacabra but find the land might be more sinister than they thought.

The Soviet Sleep Experiment

This film is based off sleep experiments that the Soviets actually did. It was shot on a set in Lakeville, Minnesota and the filmmaker, Barry Anderssen, is local too.

The Ring Master

This is a documentary about a chef in Worthington, Minnesota whose world is turned upside down when a filmmaker from Las Vegas tries to make his onion rings world famous.

The Festival also has some award-contending films showing as well.

Honey Boy stars Shia LaBeouf and Lucas Hedges. It’s about a young actor who fictionalizes his ascent to stardom. Later in life, he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health. There is already buzz that LaBeouf may get two Oscar nominations for this film.

Both Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx are getting award buzz for their parts in Just Mercy, a film about a young, African American lawyer who, after graduation from Harvard, heads to Alabama to defend those who were wrongly condemned or not afforded proper representation.

All of these films will be featured at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Twin Cities Film Fest.

The festival will have more than 100 film premieres this year.

Twin Cities Film Fest runs from October 16 – 26 at the ShowPlace ICON Theater in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Click here to purchase tickets in advance.