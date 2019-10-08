Twin Ports College Students Connect with Business Mentors

Mentor Connection program helps students establish connections with the Twin Ports Business Community.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland College students got to rub elbows with Twin Ports business leaders who work in the field they’re studying.

The career-finding organization Northforce put on the event at Great Lakes Aquarium.

It’s part of the launch of their Mentor Connect program, which matches students from the College of St. Scholastica, Lake Superior College, University of Wisconsin-Superior, and UMD with business to explore career options.

Students and their mentors talk personal branding and community involvement, and any fears or second guesses they have about the field they’re pursuing.

“Especially if you’re a student, never really leave your campus and become integrated within your community,” said Krissy Johnson, Director of Mentor Connection. “So we just want to give them a sense of belonging in the hopes that they feel comfortable staying here.”

“A part of it really is having somebody that’s in your corner.”

The mentors and students will meet at other events through April to talk all things business, and maybe even land a summer internship.