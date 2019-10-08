UMD Football Team Looking to Move On From Blowout Loss at Mankato

Next up for the Bulldogs is a home battle against Wayne State College for their homecoming game.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been almost two years since the UMD football team lost an NSIC regular season game. But this loss is one the team wants to forget about immediately.

The Bulldogs are back at work this week after allowing 52 points to Minnesota State-Mankato, the most allowed by either team in their all-time series. When talking about Saturday’s loss, Head coach Curt Wiese was very blunt about his analysis.

“There weren’t any positives out of the game. I’ve been here 12 seasons. We’ve never had a game like that against any opponent that we literally lost control of a football game early and often. I don’t know if you learn from that. I don’t know if you take any positive out of that, other than we have to understand that every game and opportunity is precious from here on out,” Wiese said.

“The need to perform is always there. We didn’t do it last week and we didn’t live up to our expectations. It just can’t happen. This week, we have to answer. We’ll see how practice goes. It’s our first day back out here. We need to be crisp and sharp. We’ll see what happens as the week progresses,” linebacker Isaac Erdmann said.

