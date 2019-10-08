UMD’s Women’s Hockey Team Give Thanks to Service Members

Team signed cards to be distributed to service member and veterans in December

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth’s Women’s hockey team is embracing the chance to show appreciation to the men and women serving in the military by partnering with the American Red Cross.

After getting in tons of practice on the ice, the women’s hockey team headed back to the locker room to fill out the holiday cards for service members.

All of the ladies also signed a banner that will be displayed at sporting events, thanking all the men and women for the sacrifice they’ve made.

“For some of us we have some people that were vets and might have passed away so it hits a little deeper for some of us, but it is just cool to see people that are sacrificing lives for us. We can play hockey because of them,” said Mackenzie Revering.

The American Red Cross collects thousands of holiday cards to send out to service members and veterans every year.

The Executive Director says collecting cards reminds folks to give back.

“The more we get into the effort of recognizing our veterans the more we see the importance. We see the reaction of our service members and veterans as they feel the appreciation from our communities. It also makes us want to do more,” said Dan Williams

Last year, more than 5,000 local service members and veterans received bundles of cards.

This year the American Red Cross is hoping to collect fifteen thousand holiday cards to be sent out in December.

Anyone who interested in giving cards can do so by sending them to the address below:

American Red Cross

2524 Maple Grove Rd

Duluth, MN 55811

The deadline is thanksgiving week.