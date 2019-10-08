Warm Weather Brings out Dogs and their Owners

At the Keene Creek Dog Park in West Duluth a few dogs were soaking in the 60 degree weather.

DULUTH, Minn. – The warm weather brought out humans and their furry friends to the dog parks on Tuesday enjoying what might be one of the last nice days until next spring.

Not every owner is worried about the winter ahead.

“We get them out all year long the dogs are not bothered we get more bothered by cold than they do no they’re find we get them out and run around. In fact they run harder to stay warm,” said George Balach, a Duluth resident who owns Buster and Bugsy.

There are five total dog parks in the Twin Ports.