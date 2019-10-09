11th Annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk Happening Saturday

The Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk is Happening Saturday, October 12 at Carlton High School

CARLTON, Minn. – The 11th Annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk is happening Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Carlton High School.

In 2018, over 200 walkers, from around the region and state participated in this free community event.

There will be a short walk followed by refreshments and a short message of hope from Sandy Raisanen and Annette Mills. These two are sisters are suicide survivors of their brother’s death.

Local Mobile Crisis and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will also share community resources.

“We are aware that Carlton County, and many other counties in Northern Minnesota have some of the highest rates of suicide in the state. This event allows family and friends who have been impacted by suicide to remember those they have lost, as well as connect with others who have had a similar experience,” said Meghann Levitt, Health Educator for Carlton County Public Health and Human Services.

The event will start and finish at Carlton High School located at 405 School Avenue in Carlton.

Organizers want the public to know this is not a fundraiser. It’s rather an opportunity to come together, and ignite conversation regarding suicide awareness.

The Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk is organized by members of the Carlton County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

The Task Force meets quarterly to plan further outreach for suicide prevention, awareness, and education in Carlton County.