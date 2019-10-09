Catalyst Content Festival Begins in Duluth

Hundreds of Hollywood executives and creators are in the Northland for the media festival

DULUTH, Minn. – The Catalyst Content Festival kicked off Wednesday in Downtown Duluth.

The festival showcases never-before-seen TV shows and other media made all around the world. Creators are hoping the festival is what they need to get their original content recognized.

“The ultimate thing would be that we can be able to create the show here and have a bigger audience nationwide and also be able to travel a little bit,” said Blake Thomas, co-creator of the Take It With You podcast.

The podcast entertains live audiences in Duluth and online listeners everywhere. It’s one of four podcasts officially selected for Catalyst.

“If we’re able to get a bigger audience for ourselves and also to highlight what’s happening as an arts community here in Duluth I think we’ll be really happy,” said Thomas.

Festival-goers from around the world can see a live performance of Take It With You Friday afternoon at the Zeitgeist Arts Building.

“Part of our mission is to support artists and this is a great way for artists to get their work seen and underway,” said Sara Rolfson, Zeitgeist’s Business Director.

Catalyst t-shirts, hats, and other merchandise fills the Zeitgeist lobby. The unique space is one of the official Catalyst venues.

“Our Teatro space is being used daily as well as our two screens down in the Zinema and then our cafe is open for normal patrons and hopefully some Catalyst folks as well,” explained Rolfson.

Screenings are happening at several venues along East Superior Street where the reconstruction project is still in full swing.

“This week we’re moving around a couple things just to make sure we’re not on the sidewalks that are right in front of Zeitgeist and NorShor and Greysolon but are wanting to prioritize good walkability,” said Annie Harala, Public Information Coordinator for Northland Constructors’ Superior Street project.

Construction teams plan to put hay bales along walkways for extra safety during Catalyst.

Festival and venue officials hope that, despite the dug-up street, creators and Hollywood executives will still feel welcome in Duluth.

“If you’re getting the true taste of Minnesota, construction happens all the time, so this is a great way to show them what Minnesota is really all about,” said Rolfson.

The Catalyst Content Festival runs through Sunday, October 13th.

Superior Street reconstruction is expected to be completed in late October.