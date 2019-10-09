Giant Pumpkin Arrives at Zoo

DULUTH, Minn.-The giant pumpkin has arrived at the Lake Superior Zoo ahead of this weekend’s Boo at the Zoo.

It was hauled in earlier this morning by a local gardener who says it’s one of the best he’s had in recent years.

He says he’s glad that other people are going to be able to enjoy it.

“I would give this one an ‘A’. It’s got really nice color, good size. I don’t like them a lot bigger than this because they get heavier and they’re harder to lift,” said gardener Danny Tanner.

The Boo at the Zoo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next two Saturdays at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase during the event and a portion of the proceeds benefit educational programs and research.