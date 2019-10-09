Kids Learn Mental Illness Awareness with Storytime at West Duluth Public Library

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s mental illness awareness week and a local group is doing what they can to end the stigma surrounding brain diseases.

A storytime at the West Duluth Library addressed the topic in a kid-friendly way.

The Northland Healthy Minds Collaborative gave families the book “Happy Sad.” It helps unpack feelings in a way little ones can understand and guides parents with talking to kids about mental health.

“It’s so important for kids to start to be able to learn how to put words with their feelings and get that social emotional health,” said Megan Halena of Northland Healthy Minds. “It gives such a strong base for everything, for working and playing and growing up.”

The group hosts events year-round to build mental illness awareness in the Northland.