Last “Summer Day” in the Northland

Sunny and 70 degrees brought everyone out to Canal Park's boardwalk Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn.- With nasty weather on the way, and today being so nice, people were out enjoying the weather.

Those of all ages enjoyed the boardwalk on Canal Park one final time in the 2019 calendar year. Folks were getting ice cream, feeding the birds, or just enjoying themselves on the beautiful day.

People filled the park, and one visitor we talked with who was visiting from the cities to honor his late wife, says today was perfect for all involved.

“This is especially a nice day in Duluth. You don’t have that many left. This has been a perfect day for us and a perfect day for anybody who has been here”, said John Drongeson.

His friend Lynn, who joined him on the trip, got some extra things done to make sure they were here on Wednesday.

“Well, we definitely seized the moment. I had to hurry up and get some things done at work yesterday so we could say tomorrow is the day because if we wait a day too long”, said Lynn Betzold.

Another group of visitors who were also visiting from about three hours away says Duluth is full of so much to do.

“I love it. We love the outdoors, we love being outside. We love Duluth, we love the water. We love everything around this area”, said Carolyn Richter.

Minnesotans aren’t sure when a day like this will come around again so they enjoy every second of it when they can.