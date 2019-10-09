New Apartments Being Developed in Downtown Duluth

The cost for units will range between $700 and $1,500.

DULUTH, Minn. – New apartments are being developed in two historic buildings in the heart of downtown Duluth.

The 47–unit complex called the “First Street Lofts” is under construction at the corner of Lake Avenue and East First Street inside the old “Builders Exchange” and “Interstate Auto” buildings.

The properties are owned by former Duluth Mayor Gary Doty, who is selling them to Minnesota–based developer Roers Companies.

The plans call for more than 30 studios with some one and two–bedroom apartments at a cost between $700 and $1,500 a month.

Five units will be affordable housing.

The ground–level will be commercial space.

The nearly $12 million project is expected to be complete in 2021.

The City of Duluth and St. Louis county are pitching in a combined tax break of $700,000.