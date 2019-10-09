Saints Men’s Hockey Set to Play Exhibition Against Thunder Bay North Stars

That game will take place Sunday October 27th at 3 p.m. at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontatrio.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team announced a big exhibition game later this month.

The Saints will take on the defending Bill Salonen Cup champions from the Superior International Junior Hockey League, the Thunder Bay North Stars. That game will take place Sunday October 27th at 3 p.m. at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontatrio.

There is a strong tie between CSS and the SIJHL. Last season, the Saints had four players from that league, while another five are among their latest recruits.