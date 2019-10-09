St. Luke’s Celebrates Launch Of Their Comprehensive Breast Program

DULUTH, Minn. -St. Luke’s Hospital is celebrating the launch of their comprehensive Breast Program.

They held a ribbon cutting to commemorate this achievement.

The program will speed up the process to care, by helping patients get answers to their concerns and information for treatment at a shorter time frame.

It isn’t just for patients with breast cancer. Patients with any type of breast concerns can also use the services.

“It can be really anxiety evoking to have a problem with your breast,” said Dr. Jennifer Witt, Director of the Comprehensive Breast Program. “Many may not know where to go, where to start, or how to be evaluated. Our goal is to help decrease that.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.