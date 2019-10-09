Superior Police Say Tube Found Last Week Was Not An Explosive

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police has confirmed that a PVC pipe found outside of the Superior fire hall last week was not an explosive.

Superior Police Assistant Chief Matt Markon said the pipe appeared to look like a bomb because of the electrical tape wrapped around it, and the cap on the end of the tube.

The FBI was able to test the device and gave the all-clear, so the pipe didn’t have to be sent to the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

A bomb squad was called in from Central Wisconsin and determined there were no wires or firing mechanism inside, except for a grainy residue, which turned out not to be an explosive powder.