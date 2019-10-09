Tricks and Treats Taking Over Lake Superior Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is Happening Saturday, October 12, and Saturday, October 19

DULUTH, Minn. – Boo at the Zoo is back once again for another season of tricking and collecting treats.

The event is happening Saturday, October 12 and 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume, but not too scary!

More than 40 trick-or-treating stations will be available. Henna tattoos, a magic show, straw maze and games will also be taking place throughout the day.

Tickets can be purchased at these locations:

Your local Super One Foods

Area Korner Store gas stations

B&B Market (Cloquet)

Carlton Meat and Grocery

Games Then & Now (Superior)

Video Vision (Superior)

Lake Superior Zoo

You can also purchase tickets by clicking here.