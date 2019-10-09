UMD Volleyball Team Returns to Romano Gym This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team have been on absolute tear so far this season. The Bulldogs have won 12 straight as they currently boast a 13–1 record, including an undefeated record within the NSIC.

And finally, the Bulldogs return home this weekend for the first time in three weeks and for just the second weekend series of the season. UMD went 4–0 on the road trip, dropping just one set to Minnesota State-Mankato. But this weekend will be a tough test as they kick off their home series Friday night in a top-10 match-up against Northern State, who was the preseason NSIC favorite.

“We’re really excited to have this game at home. The past few times that we’ve played northern, the past couple years it’s all gone five. So we know that we’re in for a tough match,” said setter Emily Balts.

“We love playing at home but especially against super–high, top–ranked opponents because of the energy, is just unlike other times. It’s just so much fun to play a really intense game on our home floor,” outside hitter Hanna Meyer said.

“Northern State’s extremely skilled, talented, returning almost all of their roster from last year. They were the preseason favorite in our league to win so we expect it will be another battle. It’s always a grinding type of match and we would expect that again,” head coach Jim Boos said.

Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.