UMD’s Annual Take Back the Night Raises Voices Against Power-Based Violence

Dozens of people marched carrying signs and chanting for safe streets, campuses, and freedom from power-based violence.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Women’s Resource and Action Center at UMD held its annual Take Back the Night march and rally around campus.

“It makes me happy Obviously I’m upset that we still have to do stuff like this. But I’m glad that it is something that is valued in our community here at UMD and that UMD does have a very supportive culture surrounding sexual assault prevention,” said Annabelle Paquin, a junior at UMD who is also a survivor.

The original event occurred in 1973 in Germany after a series of rapes, sexual assaults, and murders against women.

Wednesday, it wasn’t just women who are at risk says an organizer.

“Folks who identify as trans or non–binary individuals according to our campus climate survey experience sexual violence at a rate of one to two,” said Jade Moorse, an intern with the Women’s Resource and Action Center.

The rally and march allowed survivors to speak out and provided tables with resources to help continue to change society’s culture.

“Continuing to fight against stuff like this, continuing to make sure women are heard, and that our voices are heard…and making sure any sexual assault survivor’s voices are heard,” said Paquin.

If you or someone you know is struggling they can reach out to an organization here with UMD.

There are other organizations in the Duluth area such as Safe Haven for individuals and families affected by domestic violence.