Victim Identified in Suspicious Death Near Makinen

MACKINEN, Minn.-The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the community of Makinen, southeast of Eveleth.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen.

St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies located Meyer at a residence at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday following a 911 call requesting a welfare check. Meyer was deceased under suspicious circumstances. Investigators are awaiting preliminary autopsy results from the medical examiner. Sheriff’s investigators and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) crime scene personnel are on the scene at this hour.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death with assistance from the BCA. Further information will become available as the investigation progresses.