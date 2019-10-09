Yellowjackets Soccer Teams Sweep Rams at Home

The Wisconsin-Superior men's and women's soccer teams were victorious at home against North Central.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Blake Perry scored twice as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team knocked off North Central 6-0 Wednesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Eric Watson, Danny Kearns, Miguel Ocampo and Sam Waylee Jr. also found the back of the net for Yellowjackets, who improve to 8-3-2 on the season.

In the women’s game, UWS defeated North Central 4-0. Mackenzie Oehlerking, Tatum Lardinois, Emma Street and Claire Smith all scored for the Yellowjackets.