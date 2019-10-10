Another Championship Banner Going Up for UMD Men’s Hockey Team

The Bulldogs men's hockey talked about what it means to raise another banner at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday night, Amsoil Arena is the place to be as the UMD men’s hockey team will unveil their championship banner from last season. Earlier this week, we spoke with the Bulldogs about what it means to enjoy that moment once again.

“You get chills seeing the highlight video from last year. And when they unveil it, there’s nothing really like it,” said forward Nick Swaney.

“Before you’re going to warm up and get ready for the game, you’re going to take that 30 seconds and remember the times we had out in Buffalo and remember how special a moment that was,” forward Cole Koepke said.

“That’s kind of the final thing from last year and we’ll be able to push away what we did last year and really start to focus on this year,” said assistant captain Justin Richards.

“Those guys certainly should be excited about what they’ve done, as our community and our university because they don’t happen very often. It may not happen again. So you enjoy the ones that you have and obviously that’s what you work towards every year. We’re going to go to work and put ourselves in a position to get back there,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

The ceremony will take place before puck drop Friday night for the season opener against UMass–Lowell just after 7 p.m.