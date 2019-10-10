Art and Comedy Show Comes to UW-Superior

The show celebrates comedians of past and present along with the public getting a chance to do stand-up

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A show that celebrates comedians of the past and present, that opens the conversation of things that wouldn’t be allowed back when some comedians were performing will be discussed Friday at UW-Superior.

There is also fifty portraits including Bob Saget, Ellen Degeneres, and even David Letterman. Along with those portraits the public can get a chance to look at, they will also get a chance to show off their talents on stage.

One of the artists behind this event, says for the public to get a chance to come out of their comfort zone is key for an event like this.

“I think that is really exciting for us to push students to maybe push themselves out of their comfort zone of things that they might have not thought that they could do originally and that’s the same thing with the artwork here to start those conversations and show that artwork may not be a traditional museum environment, it’s much more approachable and tactile that you can interact with, you can feel, hear and experience”, said John Sebelius.

The show begins at 5 p.m. Friday at UW-Superior’s Kruk Gallery and the gallery will be up until November 9th.