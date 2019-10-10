Catalyst Content Festival-goers Experience Dreary Duluth Day

People visiting the Catalyst Content Festival experience a true Duluth Fall day.

DULUTH, Minn.- Day two of the Catalyst Content Festival was a cold, dreary and a little more true to a Duluth Fall day.

Some of the TV executives visiting from sunny L.A. and down South say they were given a heads up to dress for colder weather.

Emily Gold is visiting the festival from North Carolina and says she’s relieved to experience a change in seasons during her time here.

“Seasons are a very fun element to work with when you are filming. It’s definitely something to keep in mind producing any sort of film, so the fact that you guys have all the seasons available, plus the great lake, plus all of this history that’s down here. It’s a very rich environment to come do a project,” Gold said.

Catalyst Content Festival will continue through Sunday.