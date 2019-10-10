Costco Submits Application for Developing in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- A city spokesperson has confirmed to Fox 21 that Costco has submitted an application with the city to develop in Duluth.

The plan would call for a store to be developed at the Haines Road and West Arrowhead Road intersection on a site of about 60 acres. The land borders between Duluth and Hermantown.

The land is being listed by Holappa Commercial Real Estate for more than $2 million.

The site would include the department store, gas station and liquor store.

City spokesperson Kate Van Daele said the proposed store is still in its preliminary stages and still has to go through the Duluth City Council and Planning Commission.

According to the company’s website, “Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing our members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise.”