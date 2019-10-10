Costco Submits Application to Develop in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- A city spokesperson has confirmed to Fox 21 that Costco has submitted an application with the city to develop in Duluth.

The plan would call for a store to be developed at the Haines Road and West Arrowhead Road intersection on a site of about 60 acres. The land borders between Duluth and Hermantown.

The site would include the department store, gas station, and liquor store. City officials say the proposed stores is still in its preliminary stages and still has to go through the Duluth City Council and Planning Commission.