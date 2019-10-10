Discussions Underway to Expand Duluth Warming Shelter Options

Nearly 200 people used the shelter in West Duluth last yer during the 29 days it was activated.

DULUTH, Minn. – Discussions are underway to expand and change the city of Duluth’s warming center options after its trial run in West Duluth last year.

St. Louis County and the CHUM drop-in shelter are working to finalize agreements before the deep freeze sets in.

Nearly 200 people used the shelter in West Duluth last yer during the 29 days it was activated.

Now St. Louis County officials are working with Duluth and CHUM to finalize new and expanded plans for this winter.

St. Louis County Behavioral Health director Gena Bossert says officials are working to find a new building in West Duluth instead of the City Center West Building so the homeless and those in need will have better bathroom access and be in a building that is up to code to allow people to sleep overnight during a deep freeze.

“We all do better if we have a good night’s sleep if we have food to eat and a good night’s sleep and a place to rest and a place that we can feel safe and secure,” said Bossert.

Officials are also in discussions with a church in the eastern side of downtown Duluth to use a warming shelter there while making the CHUM center in the heart of downtown accessible over night as a warming center as well.

“CHUM is making some changes to their building structural changes that would allow them to be open and receiving people as a warming center. And then we’ve been in discussion with numerous churches that could possibly work as warming centers in West Duluth,” said Bossert.

Up on the Iron Range, the county will continue its warming center program with AEOA as well.