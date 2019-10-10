Fire Officials Warn of Electrical Fires

The Duluth Fire Marshal's Office says it is critical to plug space heaters directly into outlets and not into old power strips or extension cords which can easily overheat and catch fire.

DULUTH, Minn. – Electrical fires are on the minds of firefighters as the temperatures begin to dip and space heaters come out.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office says it is critical to plug space heaters directly into outlets and not into old power strips or extension cords which can easily overheat and catch fire.

“Look at your space heater and make sure it’s in good condition, inspect your cord and make sure there’s no damage to the cord. it’s clean and also you want to use more modern style appliances. Modern space heaters are designed with safety features,” said Deputy Fire Marshal John Otis, from the city of Duluth.

Fire officials also urge people to keep space heaters away from anything at all possibly combustible.