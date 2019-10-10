Gardeners Learn From the Pros at Fall Garden Fest

The University of Minnesota Educators use the Italian feast theme to focus on growing things like garlic and tomatoes for sauce the right way.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 100 people celebrated the fall harvest with an Italian meal and learning session about how to make their gardens better.

They also teach the gardeners how to produce healthy food, soil management, and grow disease resistant plants for better food than sometimes happen when you buy early picked vegetables at the grocery store.

It’s often picked a little bit immature and it has to naturally ripen up in the process where as this product comes out of your garden and within a couple hours it might be on your table,” Troy Salzer an educator at the University of Minnesota Extension.

The evening also included a taste competition between celebrity chefs and gardeners.