Inaugural Trick-or-Treat Event Happening at Glensheen Mansion

Trick-or-Treating at the Mansion is Happening Thursday, October 31; Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – There are five big events happening throughout October at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

For the first time ever, Glensheen will be hosting a trick-or-treating event on Halloween.

The mansion is also featuring a Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt, 21+ Flashlight Tours, and a Hiki Hut event.

The Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt: October 1 – 31 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

During tour hours from Tuesday, October 1 – Thursday, October 31, pumpkins will be hidden throughout the mansion and estate for kids to find, making a tour at Glensheen a perfect, not-so-scary Halloween activity for families.

There’s even a fun prize at the end so you can declare your pumpkin-hunt mastery.⁠ ⁠

Gowns of Glensheen Exhibit: Now – October 20 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Gowns of Glensheen has been extended through Sunday, October 20.

Guests will also have the opportunity to see the smashing party dresses, ravishing fur coats, and first-class gowns displayed among the stunning interiors of the 39-room mansion.

After a successful first run this summer, the Gowns of Glensheen exhibit will stay up longer than its originally scheduled September 2nd end date.

Hiki Hut at Glensheen Mansion: Sundays in October | 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

These events are taking place at the landing, north of the Boathouse on the grounds of Glensheen Mansion.

Book your session in advance today with Hiki Hut here. Walk ups will be available if advance sessions don’t sell out. Swimsuits and towel required, water shoes highly recommended.

Sauna guests do not need to pay for a Glensheen grounds pass. Guests can simply check in with the Ticket House and say they are there to sauna.

A tour is highly encouraged before the sauna.

Extended MEA Tour Hours:

Thursday, October 17 | 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, October 18 | 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 | 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Glensheen is offering guests a chance to enjoy a sunset during extended tour hours for MEA Weekend.

21+ Flashlight Tours: Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26 | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person.

This is not a tour for kids. As part of your cost for admission, guests will receive a branded Glensheen Flashlight Tour pint glass with a sippy cup cover. The cover allows you to bring your glass and alcoholic beverage inside the mansion.

Inside the mansion, all the lights have been turned off. Each group is accompanied by a tour guide who will illuminate pieces throughout the house, which allows you to appreciate our rare collection in a new way. Guests on the 21+ Flashlight Tour will see the lower level, first floor, and second floor of the mansion.

Trick-or-Treating at the Mansion: Thursday, October 31 | Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

This inaugural event is free and open to the public.

For the first time in recent Glensheen history, you can trick-or-treat at the mansion. However, it’s only open to the first 100 trick-or-treaters and then the front light goes out!

Guests can enter through the Formal Entrance at West Gate (London Rd. gate adjacent to the cemetery), then walk down the path to the front door. When you arrive, knock on the door with your best ‘trick-or-treat’!